Gabelli Weighs in on Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Research analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 14.41, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $202.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz sold 9,330 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $46,743.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,531 shares of company stock worth $96,743. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

