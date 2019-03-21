G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

GIII opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $40.00 in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.83.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

