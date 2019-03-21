FY2019 EPS Estimates for Continental Gold Inc Raised by Clarus Securities (CNL)

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Clarus Securities analyst J. Spratt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Continental Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Continental Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of CNL stock opened at C$3.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $565.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93. Continental Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.76 and a 12-month high of C$3.98.

In other news, Director Martin Jose Carrizosa acquired 169,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$337,236.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,185 shares in the company, valued at C$337,236.46.

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

