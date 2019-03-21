FY2019 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Reduced by Analyst (ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.98) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.93). William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,315.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%.

ACRS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $285.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 493.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

