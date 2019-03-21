FuturoCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $410,159.00 (FTO)

FuturoCoin (CURRENCY:FTO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. FuturoCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $410,159.00 worth of FuturoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuturoCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00071805 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $24.43 and $33.94. During the last seven days, FuturoCoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000462 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000961 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000704 BTC.

ProxyNode (PRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FuturoCoin Coin Profile

FuturoCoin (FTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. FuturoCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for FuturoCoin is futurocoin.com. FuturoCoin’s official Twitter account is @FuturoCoinFTO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FuturoCoin

FuturoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $10.39, $7.50, $24.43, $51.55, $18.94, $5.60, $32.15, $24.68 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuturoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuturoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuturoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

