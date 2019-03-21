Fulton Bank N.A. Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $342.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cowen downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/fulton-bank-n-a-has-7-35-million-holdings-in-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.