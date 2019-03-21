FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (FUJIY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “FUJIFILM is benefiting from robust performance of Healthcare & Material and Imaging Solutions segments. Continuing solid performance from photo imaging, electronic imaging and optical device businesses are expected to drive Imaging Solutions segments top-line growth. Additionally, the company’s innovative product pipeline that includes mirrorless digital cameras and ultra-short throw projector is a key catalyst. The company is also investing on Bio Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) business, which expands growth opportunities in healthcare. Further, FUJIFILM is using artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in development of new products and deliver services to its users’, which is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, choppy Document Solutions business remains a concern. Moreover, sluggish digital camera industry growth is a headwind.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.90.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

