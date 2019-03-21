FujiCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. FujiCoin has a market cap of $79,118.00 and $0.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.30 or 0.03403186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.01478759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.21 or 0.03825402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.01330915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00116511 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.01402656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00324280 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 1,950,855,501 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

