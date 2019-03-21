Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FPE. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.88 ($48.69).

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €36.00 ($41.86). The company had a trading volume of 24,093 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

