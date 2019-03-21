Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FPE. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.88 ($48.69).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €36.00 ($41.86). The company had a trading volume of 24,093 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.