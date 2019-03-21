Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 102,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,061 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Nomura started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.80.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $332,107.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,179. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $236.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.83 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

