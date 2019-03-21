Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Stake Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,258 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.77. 285,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,298,380. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $85,981.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $787,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

