Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €73.00 ($84.88) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

FRA has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.21 ($93.27).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €67.10 ($78.02) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

