Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco Nevada in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Franco Nevada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$98.35 on Thursday. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of C$76.53 and a 12 month high of C$105.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion and a PE ratio of 86.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 82.38%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.