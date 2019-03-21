Forterra (FRTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRTA. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Forterra to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Forterra from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Forterra and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Forterra has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $261.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.81.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $339.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Forterra will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Rodney Brown purchased 36,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $152,859.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,289.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori M. Browne purchased 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $26,796.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 82,863 shares of company stock valued at $331,656 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Forterra by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,202,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 294,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Forterra by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,331,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at $1,446,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forterra by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

