Ford Motor (F) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

