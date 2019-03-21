FMC Corp (FMC) Holdings Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,964 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $45,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 184,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 107,217 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 62,221 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash sold 6,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $610,261.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,334.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 94,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $7,963,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,861 shares in the company, valued at $26,386,696.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,839. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price target on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

