Five9 Inc (FIVN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 115.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 368.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Five9 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five9 from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $77,731.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,909.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,345.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,289 shares of company stock worth $14,308,643 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

