Five Below (FIVE) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below to $153.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,691,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,706,000 after buying an additional 116,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,374,000 after buying an additional 261,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,374,000 after buying an additional 261,259 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 633.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 856,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after buying an additional 739,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,855,000 after buying an additional 251,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.