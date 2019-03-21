Five Below (FIVE) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.
FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below to $153.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.
Shares of FIVE stock opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
