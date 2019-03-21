First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (PCG)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,809 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises approximately 1.6% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in PG&E by 2,320.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in PG&E by 2,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in PG&E by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

PG&E stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.38. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. PG&E had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

