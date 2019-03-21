First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Acquires 84 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 2.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,996 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,118,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,062,000 after acquiring an additional 502,287 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,461,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,959,000 after acquiring an additional 429,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,937,000 after buying an additional 424,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $1,044,869.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $589,936.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,442.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $131.23 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

