First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1459 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 1,040,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,822. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

