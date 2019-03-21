First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0141 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of FSZ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.65. 3,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,132. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $53.58.
