First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0141 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of FSZ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.65. 3,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,132. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/first-trust-switzerland-alphadex-fund-fsz-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-01.html.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.