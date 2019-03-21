First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1306 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

RFDI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,942. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

