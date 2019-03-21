First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) Stake Decreased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 111,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

