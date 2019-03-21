First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,150. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

