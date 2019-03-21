First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of QCLN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,369. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

