First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.29. 7,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,953. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $56.57 and a 12-month high of $77.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/first-trust-multicap-growth-alphadex-fund-fad-declares-0-06-quarterly-dividend.html.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.