First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (HDMV)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1139 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDMV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.56. 7,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,323. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $35.06.

