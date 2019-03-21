First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0078 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 33,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,810. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

