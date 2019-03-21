First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:FDTS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $45.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/first-trust-developed-markets-ex-us-small-cap-alphadex-fund-fdts-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-02.html.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.