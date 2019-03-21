First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.
NASDAQ:FDTS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $45.20.
Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.