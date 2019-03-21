First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 35,164 Allakos Inc (ALLK)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at $1,360,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at $15,378,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at $14,473,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.

ALLK stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Allakos Inc has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $65.48.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund (Ohi Rivervest II sold 52,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $2,252,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Mckearn sold 142,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $4,905,133.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

