First Trust Advisors LP Buys 40,891 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 240.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,891 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Diodes worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Diodes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Diodes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other news, VP Clemente Beltran sold 5,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $238,538.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at $992,981.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,481,334.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,492,676. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIOD. ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

DIOD stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/first-trust-advisors-lp-buys-40891-shares-of-diodes-incorporated-diod.html.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.