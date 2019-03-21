First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

FIBK has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Stephens began coverage on First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.90 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate Bancsystem has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $47.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $92,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,347.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,989,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,911,000 after purchasing an additional 248,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,924,000 after buying an additional 349,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,855,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,924,000 after buying an additional 349,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,012,000 after buying an additional 41,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,384,000 after buying an additional 295,345 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

