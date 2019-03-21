First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.76

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 56885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Hovde Group cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.53.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 70,743 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services, through its subsidiary. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

