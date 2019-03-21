First Foundation Advisors Purchases New Position in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in InterXion by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in InterXion by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in InterXion by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 47,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in InterXion by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 735,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in InterXion by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INXN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of InterXion from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of INXN opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. InterXion Holding NV has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.94 million. InterXion had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. InterXion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

