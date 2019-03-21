First Foundation Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Tilray Inc (TLRY)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Tilray by 1,833.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $5,287,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $3,591,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.10 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Tilray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $61.00 target price on Tilray and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $70.73 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.26.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Tilray had a negative net margin of 157.05% and a negative return on equity of 76.39%. The company had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CFO Mark Castaneda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $2,112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Kennedy sold 149,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $11,125,266.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,916 shares of company stock worth $16,900,414 in the last three months.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

