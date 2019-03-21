First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 35,000 Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,514,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,506,000 after buying an additional 2,399,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,404,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,695,000 after buying an additional 1,296,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,892,000 after buying an additional 1,933,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,892,000 after buying an additional 1,933,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 40.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,149,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,330,000 after buying an additional 3,209,534 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $106,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 13.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $422.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

