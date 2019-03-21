Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $3.55 Million in Navient Corp (NAVI) Stock

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 402,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Navient in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Signition LP boosted its stake in Navient by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 17.67. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.67 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

