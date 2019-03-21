Financial Survey: Chegg (CHGG) vs. LAIX (LAIX)

LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX N/A N/A N/A Chegg -4.64% 4.31% 2.53%

This table compares LAIX and Chegg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chegg $321.08 million 14.77 -$14.89 million $0.09 454.78

LAIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chegg.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LAIX and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chegg 0 5 6 1 2.67

LAIX currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.38%. Chegg has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.04%. Given LAIX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LAIX is more favorable than Chegg.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Chegg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chegg beats LAIX on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables automatically generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; Chegg Math, an adaptive math technology and developer of the math application; Brand Partnership, which offers various ways for student-relevant brands to reach and engage high school and college students; Test Prep that provides students with an online adaptive test preparation services; and internships services. The company rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials and textbook buyback services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

