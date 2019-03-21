Financial Review: Sherwin-Williams (SHW) versus MPM (MPMQ)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) and MPM (OTCMKTS:MPMQ) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

76.8% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and MPM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sherwin-Williams $17.53 billion 2.27 $1.11 billion $18.53 23.17 MPM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than MPM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sherwin-Williams and MPM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sherwin-Williams 0 7 15 0 2.68 MPM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus price target of $463.70, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Sherwin-Williams’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sherwin-Williams is more favorable than MPM.

Dividends

Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MPM does not pay a dividend. Sherwin-Williams pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and MPM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sherwin-Williams 6.32% 46.48% 8.84% MPM N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats MPM on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment provides branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As of February 19, 2019, it operated approximately 4,900 company-operated stores and facilities. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About MPM

MPM Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicones and silicone derivatives worldwide. The company operates through Performance Additives, Formulated and Basic Silicones, and Quartz Technologies segments. It offers urethane additives, including silicone stabilizers, tertiary amine catalysts, and organic-based foam property modifiers; specialty silanes; and specialty silicone fluids. The company also provides sealants, electronic materials, coatings, elastomers, and basic silicone fluids. In addition, the company offers silicone-based coatings, such as UV, thermal, chemical, solvent, abrasion resistance, and adhesion products; electronic materials; elastomers; construction sealants; and basic silicones product, including silicone-based cyclic/linear polymers. Further, it manufactures and develops fused quartz and non-oxide based ceramic powders and shapes. The company sells its products in various markets, such as industrial, building and construction, transportation, agriculture, electronics, healthcare, personal care, semiconductor, and fiber optics. MPM Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waterford, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.