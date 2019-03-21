Financial Contrast: Steel Dynamics (STLD) vs. SEVERSTAL PAO/S GDR REGS (SVJTY)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) and SEVERSTAL PAO/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steel Dynamics and SEVERSTAL PAO/S GDR REGS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Dynamics $11.82 billion 0.67 $1.26 billion $5.49 6.41 SEVERSTAL PAO/S GDR REGS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Steel Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than SEVERSTAL PAO/S GDR REGS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Steel Dynamics and SEVERSTAL PAO/S GDR REGS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Dynamics 0 2 8 0 2.80 SEVERSTAL PAO/S GDR REGS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus price target of $49.11, suggesting a potential upside of 39.60%. Given Steel Dynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Steel Dynamics is more favorable than SEVERSTAL PAO/S GDR REGS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Steel Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Dynamics and SEVERSTAL PAO/S GDR REGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Dynamics 10.65% 35.44% 17.20% SEVERSTAL PAO/S GDR REGS N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Steel Dynamics pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SEVERSTAL PAO/S GDR REGS does not pay a dividend. Steel Dynamics pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Steel Dynamics beats SEVERSTAL PAO/S GDR REGS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars. Its products are used in construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, heavy and agriculture equipment, and pipe and tube industry sectors. This segment sells its products directly to end-users, steel fabricators, and service centers. The Metals Recycling Operations segment is involved in the purchase, process, and resale of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals into reusable forms and grades. Its ferrous products include heavy melting steel, busheling, bundled scrap, shredded scrap, steel turnings, and cast iron products; and nonferrous products comprise aluminum, brass, copper, stainless steel, and other nonferrous metals. This segment also provides transportation logistics, scrap management, marketing, and brokerage services. The Steel Fabrication Operations segment produces steel building components comprising steel joists, girders, trusses, and steel deck products for non-residential steel fabricators. Steel Dynamics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About SEVERSTAL PAO/S GDR REGS

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two divisions: Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel. It produces iron ore pellets, iron ore concentrates, crushed stones, and ferrite strontium powder; and coking and steam coal, and coking coal concentrates, as well as iron ore to steel producers. The company also provides hot and cold-rolled flat products, galvanized and color coated products, and long-steel applications; pipes for use in oil and gas pipeline projects; long products for the construction industry; reinforcement bars, and angle and channel iron products; and cold-drawn steel products, steel shapes, railway fasteners, low carbon and high carbon wires, nails, steel fiber products, steel wire ropes, wire strands, and steel meshes and fasteners. In addition, it engages in repair and steel construction, air transport, scrap processing, steel machining, engineering, and shipping operations. The company offers metal products for construction and service processing, oil and gas, tube and pipe, machinery, automotive, and other companies. PAO Severstal sells its products to regional and national distributors, and directly to end-users, as well as through a network of metal centers. The company was formerly known as Open Joint-Stock Company Severstal and changed its name to PAO Severstal in December 2014. PAO Severstal was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Cherepovets, Russia.

