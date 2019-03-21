Financial Contrast: Nanoflex Power (OPVS) vs. Quantum Materials (QTMM)

Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Nanoflex Power alerts:

Nanoflex Power has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nanoflex Power and Quantum Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Quantum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanoflex Power -3,389.56% N/A -5,617.14% Quantum Materials N/A N/A -355.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Quantum Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanoflex Power $200,000.00 41.32 -$10.80 million N/A N/A Quantum Materials $20,000.00 876.21 -$9.40 million N/A N/A

Quantum Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nanoflex Power.

Summary

Quantum Materials beats Nanoflex Power on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nanoflex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Quantum Materials Company Profile

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoflex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoflex Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.