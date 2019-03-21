Financial Comparison: DXC Technology (DXC) and DST Systems (DST)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and DST Systems (NYSE:DST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and DST Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $24.56 billion 0.72 $1.75 billion $7.94 8.29 DST Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than DST Systems.

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. DST Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share. DXC Technology pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DST Systems has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of DST Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of DST Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and DST Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 7.09% 19.78% 8.00% DST Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DXC Technology and DST Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 0 3 9 1 2.85 DST Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology currently has a consensus target price of $93.91, suggesting a potential upside of 42.73%.

Summary

DXC Technology beats DST Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc. provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans. Its services include transaction processing; account opening and maintenance; reconciliation of trades, positions, and cash; corporate actions; regulatory reporting and compliance functions; and tax reporting. The International Financial Services segment offers investor and policyholder administration and technology services on a remote processing and business process outsourcing basis to mutual fund managers, insurers, and platform providers, as well as provides solutions related to participant accounting and recordkeeping for clients in the wealth management and retirement savings industries/markets. Its Healthcare Services segment offers software applications to provide healthcare organizations with pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions for information processing, quality of care, cost management, and payment integrity needs; and healthcare solutions, including claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, business intelligence, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

