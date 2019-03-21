Financial Analysis: Community West Bancshares (CWBC) & Prime Meridian (PMHG)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Prime Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 16.37% 9.98% 0.86% Prime Meridian 20.45% 7.60% 0.97%

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Community West Bancshares and Prime Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Prime Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $45.26 million 1.94 $7.41 million N/A N/A Prime Meridian $14.92 million 4.31 $2.81 million N/A N/A

Community West Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian.

Dividends

Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Community West Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats Prime Meridian on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit, as well as lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and professional organizations. As of October 15, 2018, it operated a network of eight full-service branch banking offices in Goleta, Oxnard, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, and Westlake Village. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. It also provides a range of loan products comprising commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, construction, and commercial loans; and consumer loans, such as automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers electronic banking services, such as mobile banking, remote deposit, mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, foreign exchange, wire transfer, notary, night depository, investment, and automated teller services, as well as debit cards, direct deposits, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and credit and merchant cards. As of January 25, 2018, Prime Meridian Holding Company had three banking offices comprising two in Tallahassee and a third branch in Crawfordville, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

