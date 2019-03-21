Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,854 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 573.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,262,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,901,365.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 2,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,773.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,521,612 shares of company stock worth $47,637,339 in the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

