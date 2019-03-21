Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 161.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $52.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/financial-advocates-investment-management-raises-stake-in-vanguard-mortgage-backed-securities-etf-vmbs.html.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.