Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,155,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,444,000 after purchasing an additional 372,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,475,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,644,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 952,677 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 628,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 300,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,631,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/financial-advocates-investment-management-cuts-stake-in-spdr-blackstone-gso-senior-loan-etf-srln.html.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.