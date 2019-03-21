Filo Mining (FIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.69

Shares of Filo Mining Corp (CVE:FIL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 52125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

The company has a market cap of $163.29 million and a PE ratio of -6.33.

About Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

