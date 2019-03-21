Fidelity Southern Co. (LION) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity Southern worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 58.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 17.1% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 27,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 9.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LION opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,977.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,438 shares of company stock valued at $695,738 over the last 90 days. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

