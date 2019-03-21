Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 470.9% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 58,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 48,592 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3,828.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,173,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,572,000 after purchasing an additional 338,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,607,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.25 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

